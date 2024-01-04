Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers shines as stock trades up

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : On the last day, Kalyan Jewellers opened at ₹364.85 and closed at ₹363.2. The stock reached a high of ₹366.65 and a low of ₹357.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹37,066.46 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹370 and ₹101 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 234,786 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Kalyan Jewellers is ₹361.55 with a percent change of 0.47 and a net change of 1.7. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.12%
|3 Months
|45.19%
|6 Months
|142.24%
|YTD
|1.55%
|1 Year
|188.37%
The current data shows that the stock price of Kalyan Jewellers is ₹359.85. It has experienced a percentage change of -0.92, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -3.35, which further supports the decrease in value.
On the last day of trading for Kalyan Jewellers on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 234,786. The closing price for the day was ₹363.2.
