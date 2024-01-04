Hello User
Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers shines as stock trades up

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:51 AM IST
Livemint

Kalyan Jewellers stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 0.47 %. The stock closed at 359.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 361.55 per share. Investors should monitor Kalyan Jewellers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kalyan Jewellers Stock Price Today

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : On the last day, Kalyan Jewellers opened at 364.85 and closed at 363.2. The stock reached a high of 366.65 and a low of 357.5. The market capitalization of the company is 37,066.46 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 370 and 101 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 234,786 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price update :Kalyan Jewellers trading at ₹361.55, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹359.85

The current stock price of Kalyan Jewellers is 361.55 with a percent change of 0.47 and a net change of 1.7. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

04 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:31 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.12%
3 Months45.19%
6 Months142.24%
YTD1.55%
1 Year188.37%
04 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Today :Kalyan Jewellers trading at ₹359.85, down -0.92% from yesterday's ₹363.2

The current data shows that the stock price of Kalyan Jewellers is 359.85. It has experienced a percentage change of -0.92, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -3.35, which further supports the decrease in value.

04 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Live :Kalyan Jewellers closed at ₹363.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Kalyan Jewellers on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 234,786. The closing price for the day was 363.2.

