Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

Kalyan Jewellers stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 2.89 %. The stock closed at 399.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 410.85 per share. Investors should monitor Kalyan Jewellers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Kalyan Jewellers opened at ₹401.05 and closed at ₹399.3. The stock reached a high of ₹419 and a low of ₹399.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹42,319.73 crore. The 52-week high was ₹419 and the low was ₹101. The BSE volume for the day was 26,344 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
04 Mar 2024, 08:11:24 AM IST
