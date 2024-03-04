Hello User
Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Kalyan Jewellers stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 2.89 %. The stock closed at 399.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 410.85 per share. Investors should monitor Kalyan Jewellers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kalyan Jewellers Stock Price Today

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Kalyan Jewellers opened at 401.05 and closed at 399.3. The stock reached a high of 419 and a low of 399.75. The market capitalization stood at 42,319.73 crore. The 52-week high was 419 and the low was 101. The BSE volume for the day was 26,344 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2024, 08:11 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Live :Kalyan Jewellers closed at ₹399.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Kalyan Jewellers had a BSE volume of 26344 shares with a closing price of 399.3.

