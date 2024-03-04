Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Kalyan Jewellers opened at ₹401.05 and closed at ₹399.3. The stock reached a high of ₹419 and a low of ₹399.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹42,319.73 crore. The 52-week high was ₹419 and the low was ₹101. The BSE volume for the day was 26,344 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
04 Mar 2024, 08:11 AM IST
Kalyan Jewellers share price Live :Kalyan Jewellers closed at ₹399.3 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Kalyan Jewellers had a BSE volume of 26344 shares with a closing price of ₹399.3.