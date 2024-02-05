Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers faces stock decline

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:55 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Kalyan Jewellers stock price went down today, 05 Feb 2024, by -2.37 %. The stock closed at 348.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 339.95 per share. Investors should monitor Kalyan Jewellers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kalyan Jewellers Stock Price Today

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : Kalyan Jewellers' stock opened at 336.75 and closed at 333.55 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 351.4 and a low of 336.5. The market capitalization of the company is 35,866.45 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 395.4 and the 52-week low is 101. The stock had a trading volume of 165,915 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2024, 09:55 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers Live Updates

05 Feb 2024, 09:50 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price update :Kalyan Jewellers trading at ₹339.95, down -2.37% from yesterday's ₹348.2

The current data for Kalyan Jewellers stock shows that the price is 339.95. The percent change is -2.37%, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -8.25, suggesting a decline in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a negative trend.

05 Feb 2024, 09:30 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.99%
3 Months1.96%
6 Months103.93%
YTD-1.75%
1 Year214.41%
05 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Today :Kalyan Jewellers trading at ₹348.2, up 4.39% from yesterday's ₹333.55

The current stock price of Kalyan Jewellers is 348.2, with a percent change of 4.39. This means that the stock price has increased by 4.39% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 14.65, indicating that the stock price has increased by 14.65.

05 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Live :Kalyan Jewellers closed at ₹333.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Kalyan Jewellers had a BSE volume of 165,915 shares, with a closing price of 333.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!