Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers faces stock decline

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : Kalyan Jewellers' stock opened at ₹336.75 and closed at ₹333.55 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹351.4 and a low of ₹336.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹35,866.45 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹395.4 and the 52-week low is ₹101. The stock had a trading volume of 165,915 shares on the BSE.
The current data for Kalyan Jewellers stock shows that the price is ₹339.95. The percent change is -2.37%, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -8.25, suggesting a decline in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a negative trend.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.99%
|3 Months
|1.96%
|6 Months
|103.93%
|YTD
|-1.75%
|1 Year
|214.41%
The current stock price of Kalyan Jewellers is ₹348.2, with a percent change of 4.39. This means that the stock price has increased by 4.39% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 14.65, indicating that the stock price has increased by ₹14.65.
On the last day, Kalyan Jewellers had a BSE volume of 165,915 shares, with a closing price of ₹333.55.
