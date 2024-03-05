Active Stocks
Mon Mar 04 2024 15:59:52
Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers Stock Dips in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers Stock Dips in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2024, 09:07 AM IST
Livemint

Kalyan Jewellers stock price went down today, 05 Mar 2024, by -0.56 %. The stock closed at 410.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 408.55 per share. Investors should monitor Kalyan Jewellers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kalyan Jewellers Stock Price Today

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : Kalyan Jewellers opened at 414.55 and closed at 410.85 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 414.55 and a low of 402.4. The market capitalization stood at 42082.82 crore. The 52-week high was 409.6 and the 52-week low was 101. The BSE volume for the day was 89299 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Mar 2024, 09:07:04 AM IST

Kalyan Jewellers share price Today :Kalyan Jewellers trading at ₹408.55, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹410.85

Kalyan Jewellers stock is currently priced at 408.55, with a net change of -2.3 and a percent change of -0.56. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

05 Mar 2024, 08:00:19 AM IST

Kalyan Jewellers share price Live :Kalyan Jewellers closed at ₹410.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on BSE, Kalyan Jewellers had a trading volume of 89,299 shares with a closing price of 410.85.

