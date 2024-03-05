Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers Stock Dips in Trading Today

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : Kalyan Jewellers opened at ₹414.55 and closed at ₹410.85 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹414.55 and a low of ₹402.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹42082.82 crore. The 52-week high was ₹409.6 and the 52-week low was ₹101. The BSE volume for the day was 89299 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Kalyan Jewellers stock is currently priced at ₹408.55, with a net change of -2.3 and a percent change of -0.56. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading on BSE, Kalyan Jewellers had a trading volume of 89,299 shares with a closing price of ₹410.85.
