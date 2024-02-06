Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers Stock Dips in Trading Today

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : Kalyan Jewellers' stock opened at ₹348.55 and closed at ₹348.2 on the last day. The stock's high for the day was ₹349.9, while the low was ₹336.05. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹34,965.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹395.4, and the 52-week low is ₹101. The BSE volume for the day was 373,169 shares.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Kalyan Jewellers is ₹339.45. There has been a negative percent change of -2.51, resulting in a net change of -8.75. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Kalyan Jewellers recorded a BSE volume of 373,169 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹348.2.
