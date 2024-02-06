Hello User
Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers Stock Dips in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Kalyan Jewellers stock price went down today, 06 Feb 2024, by -2.51 %. The stock closed at 348.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 339.45 per share. Investors should monitor Kalyan Jewellers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kalyan Jewellers Stock Price Today

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : Kalyan Jewellers' stock opened at 348.55 and closed at 348.2 on the last day. The stock's high for the day was 349.9, while the low was 336.05. The company's market capitalization stands at 34,965.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 395.4, and the 52-week low is 101. The BSE volume for the day was 373,169 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Today :Kalyan Jewellers trading at ₹339.45, down -2.51% from yesterday's ₹348.2

Based on the current data, the stock price of Kalyan Jewellers is 339.45. There has been a negative percent change of -2.51, resulting in a net change of -8.75. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

06 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Live :Kalyan Jewellers closed at ₹348.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Kalyan Jewellers recorded a BSE volume of 373,169 shares. The closing price for the day was 348.2.

