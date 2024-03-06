Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers Stock Dips in Trading Today

Kalyan Jewellers stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -0.31 %. The stock closed at 402.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 401 per share. Investors should monitor Kalyan Jewellers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Kalyan Jewellers opened at ₹410.55 and closed at ₹408.55, with a high of ₹413 and a low of ₹398.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹41433.88 crore. The 52-week high was ₹414.55 and the 52-week low was ₹101. The BSE volume for the day was 72505 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.