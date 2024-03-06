Active Stocks
Wed Mar 06 2024 09:51:23
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,165.00 -0.32%
  1. HCL Technologies share price
  2. 1,617.60 -0.13%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,103.50 1.42%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 150.00 -1.22%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,020.90 -0.10%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers Stock Dips in Trading Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers Stock Dips in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2024, 09:51 AM IST
Livemint

Kalyan Jewellers stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -0.31 %. The stock closed at 402.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 401 per share. Investors should monitor Kalyan Jewellers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kalyan Jewellers Stock Price TodayPremium
Kalyan Jewellers Stock Price Today

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Kalyan Jewellers opened at 410.55 and closed at 408.55, with a high of 413 and a low of 398.5. The market capitalization stood at 41433.88 crore. The 52-week high was 414.55 and the 52-week low was 101. The BSE volume for the day was 72505 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:51:07 AM IST

Kalyan Jewellers Live Updates

06 Mar 2024, 09:45:49 AM IST

Kalyan Jewellers share price update :Kalyan Jewellers trading at ₹401, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹402.25

The current price of Kalyan Jewellers stock is 401, with a percent change of -0.31% and a net change of -1.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 09:30:03 AM IST

Kalyan Jewellers share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.54%
3 Months12.49%
6 Months66.19%
YTD13.88%
1 Year243.63%
06 Mar 2024, 09:04:28 AM IST

Kalyan Jewellers share price Today :Kalyan Jewellers trading at ₹402.25, down -1.54% from yesterday's ₹408.55

Kalyan Jewellers stock is currently priced at 402.25, experiencing a percent decrease of -1.54% and a net change of -6.3.

06 Mar 2024, 08:09:06 AM IST

Kalyan Jewellers share price Live :Kalyan Jewellers closed at ₹408.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Kalyan Jewellers had a trading volume of 72505 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 408.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie