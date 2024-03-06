Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers Stock Dips in Trading Today

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Kalyan Jewellers opened at ₹410.55 and closed at ₹408.55, with a high of ₹413 and a low of ₹398.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹41433.88 crore. The 52-week high was ₹414.55 and the 52-week low was ₹101. The BSE volume for the day was 72505 shares.
The current price of Kalyan Jewellers stock is ₹401, with a percent change of -0.31% and a net change of -1.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.54%
|3 Months
|12.49%
|6 Months
|66.19%
|YTD
|13.88%
|1 Year
|243.63%
Kalyan Jewellers stock is currently priced at ₹402.25, experiencing a percent decrease of -1.54% and a net change of -6.3.
On the last day, Kalyan Jewellers had a trading volume of 72505 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of ₹408.55.
