Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers Stock Dips in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Kalyan Jewellers stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -0.31 %. The stock closed at 402.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 401 per share. Investors should monitor Kalyan Jewellers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kalyan Jewellers Stock Price Today

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Kalyan Jewellers opened at 410.55 and closed at 408.55, with a high of 413 and a low of 398.5. The market capitalization stood at 41433.88 crore. The 52-week high was 414.55 and the 52-week low was 101. The BSE volume for the day was 72505 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:51 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers Live Updates

06 Mar 2024, 09:45 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price update :Kalyan Jewellers trading at ₹401, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹402.25

The current price of Kalyan Jewellers stock is 401, with a percent change of -0.31% and a net change of -1.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 09:30 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.54%
3 Months12.49%
6 Months66.19%
YTD13.88%
1 Year243.63%
06 Mar 2024, 09:04 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Today :Kalyan Jewellers trading at ₹402.25, down -1.54% from yesterday's ₹408.55

Kalyan Jewellers stock is currently priced at 402.25, experiencing a percent decrease of -1.54% and a net change of -6.3.

06 Mar 2024, 08:09 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Live :Kalyan Jewellers closed at ₹408.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Kalyan Jewellers had a trading volume of 72505 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 408.55.

