Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers' Stocks Plummeting in Today's Trading

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Kalyan Jewellers opened at ₹341.4 and closed at ₹339.45. The stock's high for the day was ₹344.55, while the low was ₹329.1. The market capitalization of the company is ₹33,940.25 crore. The 52-week high for Kalyan Jewellers is ₹395.4, and the 52-week low is ₹101. The BSE volume for the day was 72,730 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-10.18%
|3 Months
|-11.89%
|6 Months
|85.76%
|YTD
|-6.81%
|1 Year
|175.23%
Kalyan Jewellers stock is currently trading at a price of ₹329.5. The stock has experienced a decrease of 2.93% in its value, corresponding to a net change of -9.95.
On the last day, the trading volume of Kalyan Jewellers on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 72,730 shares. The closing price of the stock was ₹339.45.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!