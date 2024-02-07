Hello User
Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers' Stocks Plummeting in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Kalyan Jewellers stock price went down today, 07 Feb 2024, by -2.93 %. The stock closed at 339.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 329.5 per share. Investors should monitor Kalyan Jewellers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kalyan Jewellers Stock Price Today

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Kalyan Jewellers opened at 341.4 and closed at 339.45. The stock's high for the day was 344.55, while the low was 329.1. The market capitalization of the company is 33,940.25 crore. The 52-week high for Kalyan Jewellers is 395.4, and the 52-week low is 101. The BSE volume for the day was 72,730 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:33 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-10.18%
3 Months-11.89%
6 Months85.76%
YTD-6.81%
1 Year175.23%
07 Feb 2024, 09:01 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Today :Kalyan Jewellers trading at ₹329.5, down -2.93% from yesterday's ₹339.45

Kalyan Jewellers stock is currently trading at a price of 329.5. The stock has experienced a decrease of 2.93% in its value, corresponding to a net change of -9.95.

07 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Live :Kalyan Jewellers closed at ₹339.45 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume of Kalyan Jewellers on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 72,730 shares. The closing price of the stock was 339.45.

