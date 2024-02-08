Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers shines bright with positive trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Kalyan Jewellers stock price went up today, 08 Feb 2024, by 2.67 %. The stock closed at 330.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 338.85 per share. Investors should monitor Kalyan Jewellers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kalyan Jewellers Stock Price Today

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : On the last day, Kalyan Jewellers' open price was 334.85, close price was 330.05, high was 342, and low was 329.3. The market capitalization of the company is 34,903.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 395.4, while the 52-week low is 101. The BSE volume for the day was 303,157 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:11 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Today :Kalyan Jewellers trading at ₹338.85, up 2.67% from yesterday's ₹330.05

The stock price of Kalyan Jewellers has increased by 2.67%, resulting in a net change of 8.8. The current stock price is 338.85.

08 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Live :Kalyan Jewellers closed at ₹330.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Kalyan Jewellers had a BSE volume of 303,157 shares with a closing price of 330.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!