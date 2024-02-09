Hello User
Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Kalyan Jewellers stock price went up today, 09 Feb 2024, by 1.84 %. The stock closed at 338.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 345.1 per share. Investors should monitor Kalyan Jewellers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kalyan Jewellers Stock Price Today

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : On the last day, Kalyan Jewellers had an open price of 347 and a close price of 338.85. The stock had a high of 369 and a low of 343.85. The market capitalization of the company is 35,547.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 395.4 and the 52-week low is 101. The BSE volume for the stock was 20,760,547 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Live :Kalyan Jewellers closed at ₹338.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Kalyan Jewellers recorded a volume of 20,760,547 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 338.85.

