Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers Shines in Trading Today

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Kalyan Jewellers was ₹364.85, while the close price was ₹358.3. The high for the day was ₹375.1, and the low was ₹358.75. The market capitalization of Kalyan Jewellers is ₹38,338.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹379.35, and the 52-week low is ₹101. The BSE volume for the day was 495,970 shares.
The current stock price of Kalyan Jewellers is ₹376.85, with a percent change of 1.25 and a net change of 4.65. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.77%
|3 Months
|36.06%
|6 Months
|127.32%
|YTD
|5.15%
|1 Year
|209.26%
The current stock price of Kalyan Jewellers is ₹372.2, with a percent change of 3.88 and a net change of 13.9. This indicates that the stock has experienced an increase in value, with the price rising by 3.88% or ₹13.9.
On the last day of trading, Kalyan Jewellers had a BSE volume of 495,970 shares and closed at a price of ₹358.3.
