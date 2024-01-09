Hello User
Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers Shines in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:52 AM IST
Kalyan Jewellers stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 1.25 %. The stock closed at 372.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 376.85 per share. Investors should monitor Kalyan Jewellers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kalyan Jewellers Stock Price Today

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Kalyan Jewellers was 364.85, while the close price was 358.3. The high for the day was 375.1, and the low was 358.75. The market capitalization of Kalyan Jewellers is 38,338.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 379.35, and the 52-week low is 101. The BSE volume for the day was 495,970 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price update :Kalyan Jewellers trading at ₹376.85, up 1.25% from yesterday's ₹372.2

The current stock price of Kalyan Jewellers is 376.85, with a percent change of 1.25 and a net change of 4.65. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

09 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.77%
3 Months36.06%
6 Months127.32%
YTD5.15%
1 Year209.26%
09 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Today :Kalyan Jewellers trading at ₹372.2, up 3.88% from yesterday's ₹358.3

The current stock price of Kalyan Jewellers is 372.2, with a percent change of 3.88 and a net change of 13.9. This indicates that the stock has experienced an increase in value, with the price rising by 3.88% or 13.9.

09 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Live :Kalyan Jewellers closed at ₹358.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Kalyan Jewellers had a BSE volume of 495,970 shares and closed at a price of 358.3.

