Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Kalyan Jewellers saw an open price of ₹376.85 and a close price of ₹372.2. The stock reached a high of ₹386.7 and a low of ₹374.7 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹39,368.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹379.35, while the 52-week low is ₹101. The BSE volume for the stock was 149,334 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST
