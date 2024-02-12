Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers' Stock Soars in Trading Today

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Kalyan Jewellers opened at ₹356.1 and closed at ₹345.1. The stock had a high of ₹361.9 and a low of ₹345. The market capitalization of the company is ₹36,829.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹395.4 and the 52-week low is ₹101. The BSE volume for the stock was 247,854 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.