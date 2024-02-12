Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers' Stock Soars in Trading Today

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Kalyan Jewellers opened at ₹356.1 and closed at ₹345.1. The stock had a high of ₹361.9 and a low of ₹345. The market capitalization of the company is ₹36,829.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹395.4 and the 52-week low is ₹101. The BSE volume for the stock was 247,854 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Kalyan Jewellers is ₹360.6. It has seen a percent change of 0.85, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 3.05, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.89%
|3 Months
|-4.14%
|6 Months
|76.85%
|YTD
|1.09%
|1 Year
|214.68%
The current data for Kalyan Jewellers stock shows that the price is ₹357.55. There has been a percent change of 3.61 and a net change of 12.45.
On the last day, the BSE volume for Kalyan Jewellers was 247,854 shares, and the closing price was ₹345.1.
