Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers' Stock Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Kalyan Jewellers stock price went up today, 12 Feb 2024, by 0.85 %. The stock closed at 357.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 360.6 per share. Investors should monitor Kalyan Jewellers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kalyan Jewellers Stock Price Today

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Kalyan Jewellers opened at 356.1 and closed at 345.1. The stock had a high of 361.9 and a low of 345. The market capitalization of the company is 36,829.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 395.4 and the 52-week low is 101. The BSE volume for the stock was 247,854 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 09:51 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers Live Updates

12 Feb 2024, 09:47 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price update :Kalyan Jewellers trading at ₹360.6, up 0.85% from yesterday's ₹357.55

The current stock price of Kalyan Jewellers is 360.6. It has seen a percent change of 0.85, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 3.05, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

12 Feb 2024, 09:37 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.89%
3 Months-4.14%
6 Months76.85%
YTD1.09%
1 Year214.68%
12 Feb 2024, 09:04 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Today :Kalyan Jewellers trading at ₹357.55, up 3.61% from yesterday's ₹345.1

The current data for Kalyan Jewellers stock shows that the price is 357.55. There has been a percent change of 3.61 and a net change of 12.45.

12 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Live :Kalyan Jewellers closed at ₹345.1 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Kalyan Jewellers was 247,854 shares, and the closing price was 345.1.

