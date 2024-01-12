Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers shines in the stock market today

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Kalyan Jewellers was ₹382.6, the close price was ₹380.1, the high was ₹393, and the low was ₹380.75. The market cap of the company is ₹40295.68 crores. The 52-week high is ₹392.95 and the 52-week low is ₹101. The BSE volume for the day was 101,088 shares.
The current day's low price for Kalyan Jewellers India stock is ₹391.55 and the high price is ₹395.4.
The current stock price of Kalyan Jewellers is ₹393.6, with a percent change of 0.61 and a net change of 2.4. This indicates a slight increase in the price of the stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.39%
|3 Months
|31.76%
|6 Months
|125.38%
|YTD
|10.34%
|1 Year
|227.49%
The current data for Kalyan Jewellers stock shows that the price is ₹392.65. There has been a percent change of 0.37, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 1.45, suggesting a positive movement in the stock's value.
On the last day, Kalyan Jewellers had a BSE volume of 101,088 shares and the closing price was ₹380.1.
