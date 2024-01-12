Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers shines in the stock market today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Kalyan Jewellers stock price went up today, 12 Jan 2024, by 0.61 %. The stock closed at 391.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 393.6 per share. Investors should monitor Kalyan Jewellers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kalyan Jewellers Stock Price Today

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Kalyan Jewellers was 382.6, the close price was 380.1, the high was 393, and the low was 380.75. The market cap of the company is 40295.68 crores. The 52-week high is 392.95 and the 52-week low is 101. The BSE volume for the day was 101,088 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 10:13 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Kalyan Jewellers India stock is 391.55 and the high price is 395.4.

12 Jan 2024, 09:57 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price update :Kalyan Jewellers trading at ₹393.6, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹391.2

The current stock price of Kalyan Jewellers is 393.6, with a percent change of 0.61 and a net change of 2.4. This indicates a slight increase in the price of the stock.

12 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.39%
3 Months31.76%
6 Months125.38%
YTD10.34%
1 Year227.49%
12 Jan 2024, 09:10 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Today :Kalyan Jewellers trading at ₹392.65, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹391.2

The current data for Kalyan Jewellers stock shows that the price is 392.65. There has been a percent change of 0.37, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 1.45, suggesting a positive movement in the stock's value.

12 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Live :Kalyan Jewellers closed at ₹380.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Kalyan Jewellers had a BSE volume of 101,088 shares and the closing price was 380.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.