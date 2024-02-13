Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers Stocks Plummeting in Trading Today

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : On the last day, Kalyan Jewellers' stock opened at ₹359.85 and closed at ₹357.55. The stock reached a high of ₹366 and a low of ₹351.25. The market capitalization of the company is ₹37,457.88 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹395.4, while the 52-week low is ₹101. The BSE volume for the day was 217,170 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.