Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers Stocks Plummeting in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Kalyan Jewellers stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -1.68 %. The stock closed at 363.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 357.55 per share. Investors should monitor Kalyan Jewellers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kalyan Jewellers Stock Price Today

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : On the last day, Kalyan Jewellers' stock opened at 359.85 and closed at 357.55. The stock reached a high of 366 and a low of 351.25. The market capitalization of the company is 37,457.88 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 395.4, while the 52-week low is 101. The BSE volume for the day was 217,170 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:13 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers India share price live: Today's Price range

Kalyan Jewellers India stock's low price for the day was 354, while the high price reached 366.05.

13 Feb 2024, 09:55 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:45 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price update :Kalyan Jewellers trading at ₹357.55, down -1.68% from yesterday's ₹363.65

The current data for Kalyan Jewellers stock shows that the stock price is 357.55. There has been a percent change of -1.68, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.1, suggesting a decrease of 6.1 in the stock price. Overall, the current data reflects a decline in the value of Kalyan Jewellers stock.

13 Feb 2024, 09:41 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.08%
3 Months-1.4%
6 Months74.28%
YTD2.77%
1 Year220.19%
13 Feb 2024, 09:16 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Today :Kalyan Jewellers trading at ₹363.15, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹363.65

Kalyan Jewellers stock is currently priced at 363.15. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.14, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -0.5, suggesting a small decline.

13 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Live :Kalyan Jewellers closed at ₹357.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Kalyan Jewellers on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 217,170 shares. The closing price of the stock was 357.55.

