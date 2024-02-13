Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers Stocks Plummeting in Trading Today

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : On the last day, Kalyan Jewellers' stock opened at ₹359.85 and closed at ₹357.55. The stock reached a high of ₹366 and a low of ₹351.25. The market capitalization of the company is ₹37,457.88 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹395.4, while the 52-week low is ₹101. The BSE volume for the day was 217,170 shares.
Kalyan Jewellers India stock's low price for the day was ₹354, while the high price reached ₹366.05.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.08%
|3 Months
|-1.4%
|6 Months
|74.28%
|YTD
|2.77%
|1 Year
|220.19%
Kalyan Jewellers stock is currently priced at ₹363.15. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.14, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -0.5, suggesting a small decline.
On the last day of trading, the volume of Kalyan Jewellers on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 217,170 shares. The closing price of the stock was ₹357.55.
