Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers Stock Plummets in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Kalyan Jewellers stock price went down today, 14 Feb 2024, by -1.61 %. The stock closed at 366.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 360.35 per share. Investors should monitor Kalyan Jewellers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kalyan Jewellers Stock Price Today

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : On the last day, Kalyan Jewellers opened at 365.15 and closed at 363.65. The stock had a high of 369.65 and a low of 354. The market capitalization of the company is 37,509.38 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 395.4 and the 52-week low is 101. The BSE volume for the day was 101,451 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 10:20 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Kalyan Jewellers India stock is 357, while the high price is 368.75.

14 Feb 2024, 10:00 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers Live Updates

14 Feb 2024, 09:49 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price update :Kalyan Jewellers trading at ₹360.35, down -1.61% from yesterday's ₹366.25

The current stock price of Kalyan Jewellers is 360.35, which represents a decrease of 1.61% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -5.9.

14 Feb 2024, 09:32 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week11.06%
3 Months-1.37%
6 Months75.53%
YTD3.5%
1 Year240.46%
14 Feb 2024, 09:07 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Today :Kalyan Jewellers trading at ₹364.15, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹363.65

The current stock price of Kalyan Jewellers is 364.15 with a percent change of 0.14 and a net change of 0.5. This suggests that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.

14 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Live :Kalyan Jewellers closed at ₹363.65 on last trading day

On the last day, Kalyan Jewellers had a BSE volume of 101,451 shares traded. The closing price for the shares was 363.65.

