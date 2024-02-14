Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers Stock Plummets in Trading

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : On the last day, Kalyan Jewellers opened at ₹365.15 and closed at ₹363.65. The stock had a high of ₹369.65 and a low of ₹354. The market capitalization of the company is ₹37,509.38 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹395.4 and the 52-week low is ₹101. The BSE volume for the day was 101,451 shares.
The current day's low price for Kalyan Jewellers India stock is ₹357, while the high price is ₹368.75.
The current stock price of Kalyan Jewellers is ₹360.35, which represents a decrease of 1.61% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -5.9.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|11.06%
|3 Months
|-1.37%
|6 Months
|75.53%
|YTD
|3.5%
|1 Year
|240.46%
The current stock price of Kalyan Jewellers is ₹364.15 with a percent change of 0.14 and a net change of 0.5. This suggests that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.
On the last day, Kalyan Jewellers had a BSE volume of 101,451 shares traded. The closing price for the shares was ₹363.65.
