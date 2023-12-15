Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers Stock Plunges on the Market

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : On the last day, Kalyan Jewellers' stock opened at ₹323.15 and closed at ₹319.7. The highest price reached during the day was ₹328.5, while the lowest price was ₹321.3. The market capitalization of the company is ₹33,404.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹359.15, and the 52-week low is ₹101. The stock had a trading volume of 257,842 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The low price of Kalyan Jewellers India stock today was ₹322.05, while the high price was ₹327.35.
The current data for Kalyan Jewellers stock shows that the price is ₹322.1. There has been a percent change of -0.53, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.7, suggesting a decrease of ₹1.7 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.71%
|3 Months
|36.75%
|6 Months
|183.89%
|YTD
|156.18%
|1 Year
|173.13%
The current stock price of Kalyan Jewellers is ₹324.3, with a percent change of 0.15 and a net change of 0.5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
On the last day of trading for Kalyan Jewellers on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 257,842. The closing price for the stock was ₹319.7.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!