Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers Stock Plunges on the Market

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : On the last day, Kalyan Jewellers' stock opened at ₹323.15 and closed at ₹319.7. The highest price reached during the day was ₹328.5, while the lowest price was ₹321.3. The market capitalization of the company is ₹33,404.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹359.15, and the 52-week low is ₹101. The stock had a trading volume of 257,842 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.