Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers Stock Plunges on the Market

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:15 AM IST
Livemint

Kalyan Jewellers stock price went down today, 15 Dec 2023, by -0.53 %. The stock closed at 323.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 322.1 per share. Investors should monitor Kalyan Jewellers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kalyan Jewellers Stock Price Today

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : On the last day, Kalyan Jewellers' stock opened at 323.15 and closed at 319.7. The highest price reached during the day was 328.5, while the lowest price was 321.3. The market capitalization of the company is 33,404.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 359.15, and the 52-week low is 101. The stock had a trading volume of 257,842 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 10:15 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers India share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Kalyan Jewellers India stock today was 322.05, while the high price was 327.35.

15 Dec 2023, 09:56 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:43 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price update :Kalyan Jewellers trading at ₹322.1, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹323.8

The current data for Kalyan Jewellers stock shows that the price is 322.1. There has been a percent change of -0.53, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.7, suggesting a decrease of 1.7 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

15 Dec 2023, 09:35 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.71%
3 Months36.75%
6 Months183.89%
YTD156.18%
1 Year173.13%
15 Dec 2023, 09:24 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Today :Kalyan Jewellers trading at ₹324.3, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹323.8

The current stock price of Kalyan Jewellers is 324.3, with a percent change of 0.15 and a net change of 0.5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

15 Dec 2023, 08:09 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Live :Kalyan Jewellers closed at ₹319.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Kalyan Jewellers on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 257,842. The closing price for the stock was 319.7.

