Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers stocks slump in trading today

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Kalyan Jewellers opened at ₹362 and closed at ₹366.25. The stock reached a high of ₹368.75 and a low of ₹357. The market capitalization of the company is ₹37,396.08 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹395.4 and ₹101 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 265,922 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.01%
|3 Months
|0.99%
|6 Months
|63.49%
|YTD
|2.87%
|1 Year
|246.08%
The current stock price of Kalyan Jewellers is ₹363.05 with a percent change of -0.87. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.87% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -3.2, indicating a decrease of ₹3.2 compared to the previous trading session.
On the last day, the volume of Kalyan Jewellers BSE shares traded was 265,922. The closing price for the shares was ₹366.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!