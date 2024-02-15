Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers stocks slump in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Kalyan Jewellers stock price went down today, 15 Feb 2024, by -0.87 %. The stock closed at 366.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 363.05 per share. Investors should monitor Kalyan Jewellers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kalyan Jewellers Stock Price Today

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Kalyan Jewellers opened at 362 and closed at 366.25. The stock reached a high of 368.75 and a low of 357. The market capitalization of the company is 37,396.08 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 395.4 and 101 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 265,922 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:30 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.01%
3 Months0.99%
6 Months63.49%
YTD2.87%
1 Year246.08%
15 Feb 2024, 09:01 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Today :Kalyan Jewellers trading at ₹363.05, down -0.87% from yesterday's ₹366.25

The current stock price of Kalyan Jewellers is 363.05 with a percent change of -0.87. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.87% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -3.2, indicating a decrease of 3.2 compared to the previous trading session.

15 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Live :Kalyan Jewellers closed at ₹366.25 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Kalyan Jewellers BSE shares traded was 265,922. The closing price for the shares was 366.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!