Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : On the last day, Kalyan Jewellers had an open price of ₹392.65 and a close price of ₹391.2. The stock reached a high of ₹395.4 and a low of ₹385.25. The market capitalization of the company is ₹40,079.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹395.4 and the 52-week low is ₹101. The BSE volume for the day was 187,619 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.