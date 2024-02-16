Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers Soars in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Kalyan Jewellers stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 7.68 %. The stock closed at 364.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 392.05 per share. Investors should monitor Kalyan Jewellers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kalyan Jewellers Stock Price Today

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : On the last day, Kalyan Jewellers opened at 361.05 and closed at 364.1. The stock reached a high of 409.2 and a low of 361.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Kalyan Jewellers is 40,383.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 395.4 and the 52-week low is 101. The BSE volume for Kalyan Jewellers was 258,707 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:04 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Today :Kalyan Jewellers trading at ₹392.05, up 7.68% from yesterday's ₹364.1

The stock price of Kalyan Jewellers has increased by 7.68% or 27.95. The current stock price is 392.05.

16 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Live :Kalyan Jewellers closed at ₹364.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Kalyan Jewellers on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 258,707. The closing price of the shares was 364.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!