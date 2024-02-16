Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers Soars in Today's Trading

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : On the last day, Kalyan Jewellers opened at ₹361.05 and closed at ₹364.1. The stock reached a high of ₹409.2 and a low of ₹361.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Kalyan Jewellers is ₹40,383.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹395.4 and the 52-week low is ₹101. The BSE volume for Kalyan Jewellers was 258,707 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Kalyan Jewellers has increased by 7.68% or ₹27.95. The current stock price is ₹392.05.
