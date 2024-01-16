Hello User
Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers' Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Kalyan Jewellers stock price went down today, 16 Jan 2024, by -1.14 %. The stock closed at 384.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 380.4 per share. Investors should monitor Kalyan Jewellers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kalyan Jewellers Stock Price Today

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Kalyan Jewellers saw an open price of 394.85 and a close price of 389.1. The stock reached a high of 394.85 and a low of 378. The market capitalization of Kalyan Jewellers is currently at 39,636.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 395.4 and the 52-week low is 101. The BSE volume for the day was 117,965 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:47 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price update :Kalyan Jewellers trading at ₹380.4, down -1.14% from yesterday's ₹384.8

The current data for Kalyan Jewellers stock shows that the price is 380.4, which indicates a decrease of 1.14%. The net change in price is -4.4. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decline in value.

16 Jan 2024, 09:43 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Today :Kalyan Jewellers trading at ₹384.8, down -1.11% from yesterday's ₹389.1

The current stock price of Kalyan Jewellers is 384.8. There has been a percent change of -1.11, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.3, suggesting a decrease of 4.3 in the stock price.

16 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Live :Kalyan Jewellers closed at ₹389.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Kalyan Jewellers on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 117,965. The closing price of the stock was 389.1.

