Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers' Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Kalyan Jewellers saw an open price of ₹394.85 and a close price of ₹389.1. The stock reached a high of ₹394.85 and a low of ₹378. The market capitalization of Kalyan Jewellers is currently at ₹39,636.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹395.4 and the 52-week low is ₹101. The BSE volume for the day was 117,965 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
