Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers shines with positive trading performance

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Kalyan Jewellers opened at ₹327.35 and closed at ₹323.8. The stock reached a high of ₹327.35 and a low of ₹313.5 during the day. The market capitalization of Kalyan Jewellers is ₹32,575.43 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹359.15 and ₹101 respectively. The BSE volume for Kalyan Jewellers was 54,165 shares.
The current stock price of Kalyan Jewellers is ₹318 with a percent change of 0.55 and a net change of 1.75.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.29%
|3 Months
|31.24%
|6 Months
|141.19%
|YTD
|149.86%
|1 Year
|165.83%
On the last day, Kalyan Jewellers had a volume of 54165 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹323.8.
