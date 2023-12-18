Hello User
Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers shines with positive trading performance

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:00 AM IST
Livemint

Kalyan Jewellers stock price went up today, 18 Dec 2023, by 0.55 %. The stock closed at 316.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 318 per share. Investors should monitor Kalyan Jewellers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kalyan Jewellers Stock Price Today

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Kalyan Jewellers opened at 327.35 and closed at 323.8. The stock reached a high of 327.35 and a low of 313.5 during the day. The market capitalization of Kalyan Jewellers is 32,575.43 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 359.15 and 101 respectively. The BSE volume for Kalyan Jewellers was 54,165 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 10:00 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:45 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price update :Kalyan Jewellers trading at ₹318, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹316.25

The current stock price of Kalyan Jewellers is 318 with a percent change of 0.55 and a net change of 1.75.

18 Dec 2023, 09:33 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.29%
3 Months31.24%
6 Months141.19%
YTD149.86%
1 Year165.83%
18 Dec 2023, 09:06 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Today :Kalyan Jewellers trading at ₹316.25, down -2.33% from yesterday's ₹323.8

The current stock price of Kalyan Jewellers is 316.25. There has been a percent change of -2.33, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7.55, showing a decrease of 7.55 in the stock price.

18 Dec 2023, 08:00 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Live :Kalyan Jewellers closed at ₹323.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Kalyan Jewellers had a volume of 54165 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 323.8.

