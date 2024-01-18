Hello User
Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers shines on the stock market

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:13 AM IST Trade
Kalyan Jewellers stock price went up today, 18 Jan 2024, by 0.19 %. The stock closed at 361.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 362.65 per share. Investors should monitor Kalyan Jewellers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kalyan Jewellers Stock Price Today

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : On the last day, Kalyan Jewellers opened at 365.05 and closed at 368.4. The stock had a high of 376 and a low of 357.8. The market capitalization of Kalyan Jewellers is 37,282.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 395.4 and the 52-week low is 101. The BSE volume for the stock was 278,283 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 09:13 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Today :Kalyan Jewellers trading at ₹362.65, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹361.95

The current stock price of Kalyan Jewellers is 362.65, representing a percent change of 0.19 and a net change of 0.7. This means that the stock price has slightly increased by 0.7 points, resulting in a 0.19% change.

18 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Live :Kalyan Jewellers closed at ₹368.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Kalyan Jewellers had a BSE volume of 278,283 shares and a closing price of 368.4.

