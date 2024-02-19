Hello User
Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Kalyan Jewellers stock price went down today, 19 Feb 2024, by -1.98 %. The stock closed at 392.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 384.3 per share. Investors should monitor Kalyan Jewellers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kalyan Jewellers Stock Price Today

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for Kalyan Jewellers, the open price was 389.9, the close price was 392.05. The high for the day was 389.9, and the low was 382. The market capitalization stood at 39584.94 crores. The 52-week high was 409.2, and the 52-week low was 101. The BSE volume recorded was 243271 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Live :Kalyan Jewellers closed at ₹392.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Kalyan Jewellers on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 243,271. The closing price of the stock was 392.05.

