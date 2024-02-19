Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for Kalyan Jewellers, the open price was ₹389.9, the close price was ₹392.05. The high for the day was ₹389.9, and the low was ₹382. The market capitalization stood at ₹39584.94 crores. The 52-week high was ₹409.2, and the 52-week low was ₹101. The BSE volume recorded was 243271 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST
Kalyan Jewellers share price Live :Kalyan Jewellers closed at ₹392.05 on last trading day
