Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Kalyan Jewellers stock price went up today, 19 Jan 2024, by 0.47 %. The stock closed at 361.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 363.65 per share. Investors should monitor Kalyan Jewellers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kalyan Jewellers Stock Price Today

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : Kalyan Jewellers' stock opened at 362.65 and closed at 361.95. The stock reached a high of 367.8 and a low of 352.5. The company has a market capitalization of 37,457.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 395.4, while the 52-week low is 101. On the BSE, there were 62,782 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Live :Kalyan Jewellers closed at ₹361.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Kalyan Jewellers had a BSE volume of 62,782 shares. The closing price of the stock was 361.95.

