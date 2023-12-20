Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST
Livemint

Kalyan Jewellers stock price went down today, 20 Dec 2023, by -0.51 %. The stock closed at 316.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 315.15 per share. Investors should monitor Kalyan Jewellers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kalyan Jewellers Stock Price Today

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Kalyan Jewellers opened at 317.05 and closed at 316.75. The stock had a high of 319 and a low of 313.85. The market capitalization of Kalyan Jewellers is 32,462.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 359.15 and the 52-week low is 101. The BSE volume for Kalyan Jewellers was 107,651 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2023, 08:08 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Live :Kalyan Jewellers closed at ₹316.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Kalyan Jewellers on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 107,651. The closing price for the day was 316.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.