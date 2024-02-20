Hello User
Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Kalyan Jewellers stock price went down today, 20 Feb 2024, by -2.56 %. The stock closed at 384.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 374.45 per share. Investors should monitor Kalyan Jewellers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kalyan Jewellers Stock Price Today

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : Kalyan Jewellers' stock opened at 387.85, reached a high of 388.15 and a low of 372.25, before closing at 384.3. The market capitalization stood at 38570.34 crore. The 52-week high was at 409.2, while the low was at 101. The BSE volume for the day was 105877 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Live :Kalyan Jewellers closed at ₹384.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Kalyan Jewellers had a volume of 105,877 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 384.3.

