Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers soars in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:29 AM IST
Livemint

Kalyan Jewellers stock price went up today, 21 Dec 2023, by 2.04 %. The stock closed at 323.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 329.95 per share. Investors should monitor Kalyan Jewellers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kalyan Jewellers Stock Price Today

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Kalyan Jewellers opened at 315.55 and closed at 315.3. The stock reached a high of 339 and a low of 315.55 during the day. The market capitalization of Kalyan Jewellers is 33,306.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 359.15 and the 52-week low is 101. The stock had a trading volume of 266,627 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:29 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Today :Kalyan Jewellers trading at ₹329.95, up 2.04% from yesterday's ₹323.35

The current stock price of Kalyan Jewellers is 329.95 with a percent change of 2.04 and a net change of 6.6. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.04% and has gained 6.6 points.

21 Dec 2023, 10:21 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers India share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Kalyan Jewellers India stock was 313.65 and the high price was 331.35.

21 Dec 2023, 09:53 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:42 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price update :Kalyan Jewellers trading at ₹329.85, up 2.01% from yesterday's ₹323.35

The current stock price of Kalyan Jewellers is 329.85, with a percent change of 2.01 and a net change of 6.5. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.01% and has gained 6.5 points.

21 Dec 2023, 09:33 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.8%
3 Months39.32%
6 Months150.49%
YTD154.64%
1 Year145.9%
21 Dec 2023, 09:05 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Today :Kalyan Jewellers trading at ₹323.35, up 2.55% from yesterday's ₹315.3

The current data for Kalyan Jewellers stock shows that the stock price is 323.35, which represents a positive percent change of 2.55. The net change is 8.05, indicating an increase in the stock price.

21 Dec 2023, 08:01 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Live :Kalyan Jewellers closed at ₹315.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Kalyan Jewellers BSE recorded a volume of 266,627 shares. The stock closed at a price of 315.3.

