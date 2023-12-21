Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers soars in trading today

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Kalyan Jewellers opened at ₹315.55 and closed at ₹315.3. The stock reached a high of ₹339 and a low of ₹315.55 during the day. The market capitalization of Kalyan Jewellers is ₹33,306.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹359.15 and the 52-week low is ₹101. The stock had a trading volume of 266,627 shares on the BSE.
Today, the low price of Kalyan Jewellers India stock was ₹313.65 and the high price was ₹331.35.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.8%
|3 Months
|39.32%
|6 Months
|150.49%
|YTD
|154.64%
|1 Year
|145.9%
The current data for Kalyan Jewellers stock shows that the stock price is ₹323.35, which represents a positive percent change of 2.55. The net change is 8.05, indicating an increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Kalyan Jewellers BSE recorded a volume of 266,627 shares. The stock closed at a price of ₹315.3.
