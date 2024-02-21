Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers Stock Plummets on Market Woes

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : Kalyan Jewellers' stock opened and closed at ₹374.15 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹374.8, while the low was ₹362.65. The market capitalization of the company stood at ₹37,560.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹409.2 and the 52-week low was ₹101. The BSE volume for the day was 215,099 shares.
The current data for Kalyan Jewellers stock shows that the price is ₹364.65, which represents a percent change of -2.54% and a net change of -9.5. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock value.
On the last day of trading, Kalyan Jewellers had a trading volume of 215,099 shares on the BSE, with the closing price of ₹374.15.
