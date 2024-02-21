Hello User
Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers Stock Plummets on Market Woes

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Kalyan Jewellers stock price went down today, 21 Feb 2024, by -2.54 %. The stock closed at 374.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 364.65 per share. Investors should monitor Kalyan Jewellers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kalyan Jewellers Stock Price Today

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : Kalyan Jewellers' stock opened and closed at 374.15 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 374.8, while the low was 362.65. The market capitalization of the company stood at 37,560.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 409.2 and the 52-week low was 101. The BSE volume for the day was 215,099 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2024, 09:02 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Today :Kalyan Jewellers trading at ₹364.65, down -2.54% from yesterday's ₹374.15

The current data for Kalyan Jewellers stock shows that the price is 364.65, which represents a percent change of -2.54% and a net change of -9.5. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock value.

21 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Live :Kalyan Jewellers closed at ₹374.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Kalyan Jewellers had a trading volume of 215,099 shares on the BSE, with the closing price of 374.15.

