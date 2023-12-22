Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers shines with positive stock performance

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : On the last day, Kalyan Jewellers opened at ₹319.85 and closed at ₹323.35. The stock reached a high of ₹331.35 and a low of ₹313.65. The market capitalization of Kalyan Jewellers is currently at ₹33,677.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹359.15 and the 52-week low is ₹101. The BSE volume for Kalyan Jewellers was 259,893 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Kalyan Jewellers stock shows that the stock price is ₹330.7 with a percent change of 1.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.15% compared to the previous day. The net change in the stock price is 3.75, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the stock of Kalyan Jewellers is performing well with an increase in price.
On the last day of trading, Kalyan Jewellers had a volume of 259,893 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹323.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!