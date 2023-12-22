Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers shines with positive stock performance

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST
Livemint

Kalyan Jewellers stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 1.15 %. The stock closed at 326.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 330.7 per share. Investors should monitor Kalyan Jewellers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kalyan Jewellers Stock Price Today

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : On the last day, Kalyan Jewellers opened at 319.85 and closed at 323.35. The stock reached a high of 331.35 and a low of 313.65. The market capitalization of Kalyan Jewellers is currently at 33,677.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 359.15 and the 52-week low is 101. The BSE volume for Kalyan Jewellers was 259,893 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:15 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Today :Kalyan Jewellers trading at ₹330.7, up 1.15% from yesterday's ₹326.95

The current data of Kalyan Jewellers stock shows that the stock price is 330.7 with a percent change of 1.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.15% compared to the previous day. The net change in the stock price is 3.75, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the stock of Kalyan Jewellers is performing well with an increase in price.

22 Dec 2023, 08:04 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Live :Kalyan Jewellers closed at ₹323.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Kalyan Jewellers had a volume of 259,893 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 323.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.