Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers shines bright with positive trading today

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : Kalyan Jewellers' stock opened at ₹364.95, closed at ₹364.65, with a high of ₹387.9 and a low of ₹364.65 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at ₹38,719.69 crore. The 52-week high was ₹409.2 and the low was ₹101. The BSE volume for the day was 457,978 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Kalyan Jewellers stock is currently priced at ₹375.9, with a percent change of 3.09 and a net change of 11.25. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. Investors may view this as a good sign for potential growth in the company's value.
On the last day of trading, Kalyan Jewellers had a BSE volume of 457,978 shares with a closing price of ₹364.65.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!