Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers shines bright with positive trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Kalyan Jewellers stock price went up today, 22 Feb 2024, by 3.09 %. The stock closed at 364.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 375.9 per share. Investors should monitor Kalyan Jewellers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kalyan Jewellers Stock Price Today

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : Kalyan Jewellers' stock opened at 364.95, closed at 364.65, with a high of 387.9 and a low of 364.65 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at 38,719.69 crore. The 52-week high was 409.2 and the low was 101. The BSE volume for the day was 457,978 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Feb 2024, 09:01 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Today :Kalyan Jewellers trading at ₹375.9, up 3.09% from yesterday's ₹364.65

Kalyan Jewellers stock is currently priced at 375.9, with a percent change of 3.09 and a net change of 11.25. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. Investors may view this as a good sign for potential growth in the company's value.

22 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Live :Kalyan Jewellers closed at ₹364.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Kalyan Jewellers had a BSE volume of 457,978 shares with a closing price of 364.65.

