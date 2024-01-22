Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers stock takes a hit in the market

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : Kalyan Jewellers' stock opened at ₹367.95 and closed at ₹364.25 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹367.95 and a low of ₹360.65 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹37,236.42 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹395.4 and ₹101 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 47,411 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Kalyan Jewellers India share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Kalyan Jewellers India stock today was ₹360.65, while the high price was ₹367.95.

Kalyan Jewellers share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Kalyan Jewellers India 361.5 -2.75 -0.75 395.4 101.0 37236.42 Aditya Vision 3573.95 -36.85 -1.02 3739.9 1251.65 4299.1 Thangamayil Jewellery 1344.0 5.35 0.4 1544.95 472.5 3687.82 Landmark Cars 828.4 -3.75 -0.45 888.9 441.0 3282.51 Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri 134.75 4.15 3.18 143.9 58.5 899.2

Kalyan Jewellers share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -6.37% 3 Months 10.84% 6 Months 109.48% YTD 2.97% 1 Year 204.85%

