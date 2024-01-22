Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers stock takes a hit in the market

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : Kalyan Jewellers' stock opened at ₹367.95 and closed at ₹364.25 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹367.95 and a low of ₹360.65 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹37,236.42 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹395.4 and ₹101 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 47,411 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Kalyan Jewellers India share price live: Today's Price range
The low price of Kalyan Jewellers India stock today was ₹360.65, while the high price was ₹367.95.
Kalyan Jewellers share price update :Kalyan Jewellers trading at ₹361.5, down -0.75% from yesterday's ₹364.25
The current data of Kalyan Jewellers stock shows that the stock is priced at ₹361.5. There has been a percent change of -0.75, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.75, representing the actual decrease in the stock price. Overall, this data suggests that the stock of Kalyan Jewellers has experienced a decline in value.
Kalyan Jewellers share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|361.5
|-2.75
|-0.75
|395.4
|101.0
|37236.42
|Aditya Vision
|3573.95
|-36.85
|-1.02
|3739.9
|1251.65
|4299.1
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|1344.0
|5.35
|0.4
|1544.95
|472.5
|3687.82
|Landmark Cars
|828.4
|-3.75
|-0.45
|888.9
|441.0
|3282.51
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|134.75
|4.15
|3.18
|143.9
|58.5
|899.2
Kalyan Jewellers share price Today :Kalyan Jewellers trading at ₹361.5, down -0.75% from yesterday's ₹364.25
The current price of Kalyan Jewellers stock is ₹361.5. It has experienced a decrease of 0.75% with a net change of -2.75.
Kalyan Jewellers India share price live: Today's Price range
The low price of Kalyan Jewellers India stock today was ₹360.65, while the high price was ₹367.95.
Kalyan Jewellers Live Updates
KALYAN JEWELLERS INDIA
KALYAN JEWELLERS INDIA
Kalyan Jewellers share price update :Kalyan Jewellers trading at ₹361.5, down -0.75% from yesterday's ₹364.25
Kalyan Jewellers stock is currently priced at ₹361.5, which represents a decrease of 0.75% from the previous trading session. The stock has experienced a net change of -2.75.
Kalyan Jewellers share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.37%
|3 Months
|10.84%
|6 Months
|109.48%
|YTD
|2.97%
|1 Year
|204.85%
Kalyan Jewellers share price Today :Kalyan Jewellers trading at ₹361.5, down -0.75% from yesterday's ₹364.25
The current stock price of Kalyan Jewellers is ₹361.5 with a percent change of -0.75 and a net change of -2.75. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.75% and the value has decreased by ₹2.75.
Kalyan Jewellers share price Live :Kalyan Jewellers closed at ₹364.25 on last trading day
On the last day, the BSE volume for Kalyan Jewellers was 47,411 shares. The closing price of the stock was ₹364.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!