 Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers stock takes a hit in the market | Mint
Active Stocks
Sat Jan 20 2024 15:57:53
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,478.65 0.54%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,008.30 0.92%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 631.50 0.61%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.90 -0.22%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 308.10 -0.11%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers stock takes a hit in the market
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers stock takes a hit in the market

4 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2024, 11:22 AM IST
Livemint

Kalyan Jewellers stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -0.75 %. The stock closed at 364.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 361.5 per share. Investors should monitor Kalyan Jewellers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kalyan Jewellers Stock Price TodayPremium
Kalyan Jewellers Stock Price Today

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : Kalyan Jewellers' stock opened at 367.95 and closed at 364.25 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 367.95 and a low of 360.65 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 37,236.42 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 395.4 and 101 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 47,411 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:22:36 AM IST

Kalyan Jewellers India share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Kalyan Jewellers India stock today was 360.65, while the high price was 367.95.

22 Jan 2024, 11:16:43 AM IST

Kalyan Jewellers share price update :Kalyan Jewellers trading at ₹361.5, down -0.75% from yesterday's ₹364.25

The current data of Kalyan Jewellers stock shows that the stock is priced at 361.5. There has been a percent change of -0.75, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.75, representing the actual decrease in the stock price. Overall, this data suggests that the stock of Kalyan Jewellers has experienced a decline in value.

22 Jan 2024, 10:37:10 AM IST

Kalyan Jewellers share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Kalyan Jewellers India361.5-2.75-0.75395.4101.037236.42
Aditya Vision3573.95-36.85-1.023739.91251.654299.1
Thangamayil Jewellery1344.05.350.41544.95472.53687.82
Landmark Cars828.4-3.75-0.45888.9441.03282.51
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri134.754.153.18143.958.5899.2
22 Jan 2024, 10:29:35 AM IST

Kalyan Jewellers share price Today :Kalyan Jewellers trading at ₹361.5, down -0.75% from yesterday's ₹364.25

The current price of Kalyan Jewellers stock is 361.5. It has experienced a decrease of 0.75% with a net change of -2.75.

22 Jan 2024, 10:24:59 AM IST

Kalyan Jewellers India share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Kalyan Jewellers India stock today was 360.65, while the high price was 367.95.

22 Jan 2024, 09:53:18 AM IST

Kalyan Jewellers Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:44:16 AM IST

Kalyan Jewellers share price update :Kalyan Jewellers trading at ₹361.5, down -0.75% from yesterday's ₹364.25

Kalyan Jewellers stock is currently priced at 361.5, which represents a decrease of 0.75% from the previous trading session. The stock has experienced a net change of -2.75.

22 Jan 2024, 09:32:15 AM IST

Kalyan Jewellers share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.37%
3 Months10.84%
6 Months109.48%
YTD2.97%
1 Year204.85%
22 Jan 2024, 09:12:59 AM IST

Kalyan Jewellers share price Today :Kalyan Jewellers trading at ₹361.5, down -0.75% from yesterday's ₹364.25

The current stock price of Kalyan Jewellers is 361.5 with a percent change of -0.75 and a net change of -2.75. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.75% and the value has decreased by 2.75.

22 Jan 2024, 08:15:27 AM IST

Kalyan Jewellers share price Live :Kalyan Jewellers closed at ₹364.25 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Kalyan Jewellers was 47,411 shares. The closing price of the stock was 364.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App