Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers stock takes a hit in the market

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : Kalyan Jewellers' stock opened at ₹367.95 and closed at ₹364.25 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹367.95 and a low of ₹360.65 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹37,236.42 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹395.4 and ₹101 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 47,411 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.