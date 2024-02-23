Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Live blog for 23 Feb 2024

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : Kalyan Jewellers' stock opened at ₹380 and closed at ₹375.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹385.7, while the low was ₹375. The market capitalization stood at ₹39,512.84 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹409.2, and the 52-week low was ₹101. The BSE volume for the day was 81,342 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
23 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST
Kalyan Jewellers share price Live :Kalyan Jewellers closed at ₹375.9 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Kalyan Jewellers on the BSE had a volume of 81342 shares with a closing price of ₹375.9.