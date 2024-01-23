Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers stock plummets in trading today

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Kalyan Jewellers' stock opened at ₹362.85 and closed at ₹361.55. The stock reached a high of ₹363.5 and a low of ₹359.25. The market capitalization of the company is ₹37,092.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹395.4 and the 52-week low is ₹101. The BSE volume for the stock was 11,407 shares.
Kalyan Jewellers share price update :Kalyan Jewellers trading at ₹349.15, down -3.43% from yesterday's ₹361.55
The current data shows that the stock price of Kalyan Jewellers is ₹349.15, which represents a percent change of -3.43. This means that the stock price has decreased by 3.43%. Additionally, there has been a net change of -12.4 in the stock price, indicating a decrease of ₹12.4.
Kalyan Jewellers India share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price for Kalyan Jewellers India stock is ₹343.3, while the high price is ₹363.5.
Kalyan Jewellers share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|347.0
|-14.55
|-4.02
|395.4
|101.0
|35742.84
|Aditya Vision
|3565.05
|-8.9
|-0.25
|3739.9
|1251.65
|4288.4
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|1327.35
|-15.55
|-1.16
|1544.95
|472.5
|3642.14
|Landmark Cars
|828.4
|-1.55
|-0.19
|888.9
|441.0
|3282.51
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|132.0
|-2.75
|-2.04
|143.9
|58.5
|880.84
Kalyan Jewellers share price NSE Live :Kalyan Jewellers trading at ₹353.3, down -2.28% from yesterday's ₹361.55
The current stock price of Kalyan Jewellers is ₹353.3, which represents a 2.28% decrease from the previous close. The net change in the stock price is -8.25.
Kalyan Jewellers share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.07%
|3 Months
|10.27%
|6 Months
|107.64%
|YTD
|2.06%
|1 Year
|202.93%
Kalyan Jewellers share price Live :Kalyan Jewellers closed at ₹361.55 on last trading day
On the last day, Kalyan Jewellers had a trading volume of 11,407 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹361.55.
