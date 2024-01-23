Hello User
Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 11:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Kalyan Jewellers stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -3.43 %. The stock closed at 361.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 349.15 per share. Investors should monitor Kalyan Jewellers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kalyan Jewellers Stock Price Today

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Kalyan Jewellers' stock opened at 362.85 and closed at 361.55. The stock reached a high of 363.5 and a low of 359.25. The market capitalization of the company is 37,092.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 395.4 and the 52-week low is 101. The BSE volume for the stock was 11,407 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:19 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price update :Kalyan Jewellers trading at ₹349.15, down -3.43% from yesterday's ₹361.55

The current data shows that the stock price of Kalyan Jewellers is 349.15, which represents a percent change of -3.43. This means that the stock price has decreased by 3.43%. Additionally, there has been a net change of -12.4 in the stock price, indicating a decrease of 12.4.

23 Jan 2024, 11:16 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Kalyan Jewellers India stock is 343.3, while the high price is 363.5.

23 Jan 2024, 10:39 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Kalyan Jewellers India347.0-14.55-4.02395.4101.035742.84
Aditya Vision3565.05-8.9-0.253739.91251.654288.4
Thangamayil Jewellery1327.35-15.55-1.161544.95472.53642.14
Landmark Cars828.4-1.55-0.19888.9441.03282.51
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri132.0-2.75-2.04143.958.5880.84
23 Jan 2024, 10:25 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers India share price live: Today's Price range

The low price for Kalyan Jewellers India stock today is 347.25, while the high price is 363.5.

23 Jan 2024, 10:22 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price update :Kalyan Jewellers trading at ₹351.25, down -2.85% from yesterday's ₹361.55

The current stock price of Kalyan Jewellers is 351.25, with a percent change of -2.85 and a net change of -10.3. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 2.85% and has dropped by 10.3 points. This information suggests that Kalyan Jewellers' stock is currently experiencing a decline in value.

23 Jan 2024, 10:01 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 09:58 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price NSE Live :Kalyan Jewellers trading at ₹353.3, down -2.28% from yesterday's ₹361.55

The current stock price of Kalyan Jewellers is 353.3, which represents a 2.28% decrease from the previous close. The net change in the stock price is -8.25.

23 Jan 2024, 09:48 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.07%
3 Months10.27%
6 Months107.64%
YTD2.06%
1 Year202.93%
23 Jan 2024, 09:17 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Live :Kalyan Jewellers closed at ₹361.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Kalyan Jewellers had a trading volume of 11,407 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 361.55.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.