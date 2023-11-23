Hello User
Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers' Stocks Plummet on the Market

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 01:44 PM IST
Livemint

Kalyan Jewellers stock price went down today, 23 Nov 2023, by -0.51 %. The stock closed at 332.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 331.1 per share. Investors should monitor Kalyan Jewellers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kalyan Jewellers

On the last day, the open price of Kalyan Jewellers was 332.8. The close price remained the same at 332.8. The highest price reached during the day was 333.15, while the lowest price recorded was 328.05. The market capitalization of Kalyan Jewellers is 34,027.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 359.15, and the 52-week low is 90. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 24,472.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Nov 2023, 01:44 PM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Today :Kalyan Jewellers trading at ₹331.1, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹332.8

The current stock price of Kalyan Jewellers is 331.1, with a percent change of -0.51 and a net change of -1.7. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.51% and has dropped by 1.7 points.

23 Nov 2023, 01:37 PM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days321.44
10 Days330.39
20 Days312.98
50 Days272.89
100 Days231.02
300 Days170.85
23 Nov 2023, 01:22 PM IST Kalyan Jewellers India share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Kalyan Jewellers India stock was 328.05 and the high price was 333.15.

23 Nov 2023, 01:16 PM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price NSE Live :Kalyan Jewellers trading at ₹330.4, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹332.8

The current data of Kalyan Jewellers stock shows that the price is 330.4. There has been a percent change of -0.72 and a net change of -2.4. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.72% and the actual value has decreased by 2.4 points.

23 Nov 2023, 12:57 PM IST Kalyan Jewellers Live Updates

23 Nov 2023, 12:40 PM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Kalyan Jewellers India330.4-2.4-0.72359.1590.034032.95
Thangamayil Jewellery1432.750.350.021533.9472.53931.35
Aditya Vision3129.9-47.15-1.483270.01140.03764.96
Landmark Cars752.4-9.75-1.28862.35433.22981.37
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri124.75-0.55-0.44137.958.5832.46
23 Nov 2023, 12:20 PM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Live :Kalyan Jewellers closed at ₹332.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Kalyan Jewellers had a volume of 24,472 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The stock closed at a price of 332.8.

