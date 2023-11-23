Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers' Stocks Plummet on the Market

On the last day, the open price of Kalyan Jewellers was ₹332.8. The close price remained the same at ₹332.8. The highest price reached during the day was ₹333.15, while the lowest price recorded was ₹328.05. The market capitalization of Kalyan Jewellers is ₹34,027.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹359.15, and the 52-week low is ₹90. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 24,472.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Kalyan Jewellers is ₹331.1, with a percent change of -0.51 and a net change of -1.7. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.51% and has dropped by 1.7 points.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|321.44
|10 Days
|330.39
|20 Days
|312.98
|50 Days
|272.89
|100 Days
|231.02
|300 Days
|170.85
Today, the low price of Kalyan Jewellers India stock was ₹328.05 and the high price was ₹333.15.
The current data of Kalyan Jewellers stock shows that the price is ₹330.4. There has been a percent change of -0.72 and a net change of -2.4. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.72% and the actual value has decreased by 2.4 points.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|330.4
|-2.4
|-0.72
|359.15
|90.0
|34032.95
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|1432.75
|0.35
|0.02
|1533.9
|472.5
|3931.35
|Aditya Vision
|3129.9
|-47.15
|-1.48
|3270.0
|1140.0
|3764.96
|Landmark Cars
|752.4
|-9.75
|-1.28
|862.35
|433.2
|2981.37
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|124.75
|-0.55
|-0.44
|137.9
|58.5
|832.46
On the last day of trading, Kalyan Jewellers had a volume of 24,472 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The stock closed at a price of ₹332.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!