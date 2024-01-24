Hello User
Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Kalyan Jewellers stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -2.48 %. The stock closed at 361.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 352.6 per share. Investors should monitor Kalyan Jewellers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kalyan Jewellers Stock Price Today

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Kalyan Jewellers opened at 362.85 and closed at 361.55. The stock reached a high of 363.5 and a low of 343.3. The market capitalization of Kalyan Jewellers is 36,319.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 395.4 and the 52-week low is 101. The BSE volume for the day was 349,579 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Live :Kalyan Jewellers closed at ₹361.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Kalyan Jewellers on the BSE, a total of 349,579 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 361.55.

