Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Kalyan Jewellers opened at ₹362.85 and closed at ₹361.55. The stock reached a high of ₹363.5 and a low of ₹343.3. The market capitalization of Kalyan Jewellers is ₹36,319.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹395.4 and the 52-week low is ₹101. The BSE volume for the day was 349,579 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.