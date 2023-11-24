Hello User
Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers sees stock decline

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:31 AM IST
Livemint

Kalyan Jewellers stock price went down today, 24 Nov 2023, by -1.41 %. The stock closed at 332.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 328.1 per share. Investors should monitor Kalyan Jewellers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kalyan Jewellers

On the last day of trading, Kalyan Jewellers opened at 332.8 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 333.15 and a low of 327.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is currently at 33,796.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 359.15, while the 52-week low is 90. The BSE volume for the stock was 41,254 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.91%
3 Months49.98%
6 Months212.64%
YTD159.9%
1 Year233.23%
24 Nov 2023, 09:05 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Today :Kalyan Jewellers trading at ₹328.1, down -1.41% from yesterday's ₹332.8

The current data for Kalyan Jewellers stock shows that the stock price is 328.1, which represents a percent change of -1.41. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.41% compared to the previous day. The net change in the stock price is -4.7, indicating a decrease of 4.7 points from the previous day. Overall, this data suggests that the stock price for Kalyan Jewellers has experienced a slight decrease.

24 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Live :Kalyan Jewellers closed at ₹332.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Kalyan Jewellers had a BSE volume of 41254 shares, with a closing price of 332.8.

