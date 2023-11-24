Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers sees stock decline

On the last day of trading, Kalyan Jewellers opened at ₹332.8 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹333.15 and a low of ₹327.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is currently at ₹33,796.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹359.15, while the 52-week low is ₹90. The BSE volume for the stock was 41,254 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.91%
|3 Months
|49.98%
|6 Months
|212.64%
|YTD
|159.9%
|1 Year
|233.23%
The current data for Kalyan Jewellers stock shows that the stock price is ₹328.1, which represents a percent change of -1.41. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.41% compared to the previous day. The net change in the stock price is -4.7, indicating a decrease of 4.7 points from the previous day. Overall, this data suggests that the stock price for Kalyan Jewellers has experienced a slight decrease.
On the last day, Kalyan Jewellers had a BSE volume of 41254 shares, with a closing price of ₹332.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!