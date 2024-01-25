Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : On the last day, Kalyan Jewellers' stock opened at ₹355.4 and closed at ₹352.6. The stock's high for the day was ₹364.85, while its low was ₹350.9. The company's market capitalization is ₹37,308.52 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹395.4, and its 52-week low is ₹101. The BSE volume for the day was 148,911 shares.
The current data for Kalyan Jewellers stock shows that the stock price is ₹361, with a percent change of -0.33. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.33% compared to the previous day. The net change in the stock price is -1.2, which indicates a decrease of 1.2 points.
