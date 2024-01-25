Hello User
Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:29 AM IST
Livemint

Kalyan Jewellers stock price went down today, 25 Jan 2024, by -0.33 %. The stock closed at 362.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 361 per share. Investors should monitor Kalyan Jewellers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kalyan Jewellers Stock Price Today

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : On the last day, Kalyan Jewellers' stock opened at 355.4 and closed at 352.6. The stock's high for the day was 364.85, while its low was 350.9. The company's market capitalization is 37,308.52 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 395.4, and its 52-week low is 101. The BSE volume for the day was 148,911 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:29 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Today :Kalyan Jewellers trading at ₹361, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹362.2

The current data for Kalyan Jewellers stock shows that the stock price is 361, with a percent change of -0.33. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.33% compared to the previous day. The net change in the stock price is -1.2, which indicates a decrease of 1.2 points. Overall, the stock price of Kalyan Jewellers has slightly declined.

25 Jan 2024, 08:20 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Live :Kalyan Jewellers closed at ₹352.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Kalyan Jewellers had a trading volume of 148,911 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 352.6.

