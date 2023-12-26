Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers shines in stock market trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:50 AM IST
Livemint

Kalyan Jewellers stock price went up today, 26 Dec 2023, by 1.83 %. The stock closed at 333.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 340 per share. Investors should monitor Kalyan Jewellers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kalyan Jewellers Stock Price Today

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : On the last day, Kalyan Jewellers opened at 330.4 and closed at 326.95. The stock reached a high of 338.5 and a low of 330. The market capitalization of the company is 34,393.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 359.15, while the 52-week low is 101. The BSE volume for the stock was 144,066 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 09:50 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers Live Updates

26 Dec 2023, 09:50 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price update :Kalyan Jewellers trading at ₹340, up 1.83% from yesterday's ₹333.9

The current stock price of Kalyan Jewellers is 340. The stock has experienced a 1.83% increase, resulting in a net change of 6.1.

26 Dec 2023, 09:37 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.53%
3 Months43.61%
6 Months163.59%
YTD163.69%
1 Year172.08%
26 Dec 2023, 09:13 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Today :Kalyan Jewellers trading at ₹336, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹333.9

The current data for Kalyan Jewellers stock shows that the price is 336 with a percent change of 0.63 and a net change of 2.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.63% or 2.1 points.

26 Dec 2023, 08:08 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Live :Kalyan Jewellers closed at ₹326.95 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Kalyan Jewelers was 144,066 shares. The closing price for the stock was 326.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.