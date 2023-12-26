Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers shines in stock market trading

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : On the last day, Kalyan Jewellers opened at ₹330.4 and closed at ₹326.95. The stock reached a high of ₹338.5 and a low of ₹330. The market capitalization of the company is ₹34,393.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹359.15, while the 52-week low is ₹101. The BSE volume for the stock was 144,066 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Kalyan Jewellers is ₹340. The stock has experienced a 1.83% increase, resulting in a net change of 6.1.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.53%
|3 Months
|43.61%
|6 Months
|163.59%
|YTD
|163.69%
|1 Year
|172.08%
The current data for Kalyan Jewellers stock shows that the price is ₹336 with a percent change of 0.63 and a net change of 2.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.63% or 2.1 points.
On the last day, the BSE volume for Kalyan Jewelers was 144,066 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹326.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!