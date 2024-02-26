Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Live blog for 26 Feb 2024

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Kalyan Jewellers opened at ₹385.25 and closed at ₹383.6. The stock reached a high of ₹387.7 and a low of ₹380. The market capitalization stood at ₹39,636.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹409.2, while the 52-week low is ₹101. The BSE volume for the day was 44,310 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.