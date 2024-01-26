Hello User
Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers Slumps in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Kalyan Jewellers stock price went down today, 26 Jan 2024, by -2.02 %. The stock closed at 362.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 354.9 per share. Investors should monitor Kalyan Jewellers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kalyan Jewellers Stock Price Today

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : On the last day, Kalyan Jewellers opened at 360.35 and closed at 362.2. The stock had a high of 365.7 and a low of 354. The market capitalization of the company is 36,556.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 395.4 and the 52-week low is 101. The stock had a trading volume of 134,072 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST

The current stock price of Kalyan Jewellers is 354.9, which represents a decrease of 2.02% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -7.3.

26 Jan 2024, 08:26 AM IST

On the last day of trading for Kalyan Jewellers on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 134,072. The closing price for the stock was 362.2.

