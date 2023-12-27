Hello User
Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers shines with positive trading performance

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST
Kalyan Jewellers stock price went up today, 27 Dec 2023, by 2.77 %. The stock closed at 333.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 343.15 per share. Investors should monitor Kalyan Jewellers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kalyan Jewellers Stock Price Today

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : On the last day, Kalyan Jewellers' open price was 336 and the close price was 333.9. The stock had a high of 344.95 and a low of 336. The market capitalization of the company is 35,346.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 359.15, while the 52-week low is 101. The stock had a trading volume of 457,507 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 09:08 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Today :Kalyan Jewellers trading at ₹343.15, up 2.77% from yesterday's ₹333.9

27 Dec 2023, 08:03 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Live :Kalyan Jewellers closed at ₹333.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Kalyan Jewellers on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 457,507. The closing price for the day was 333.9.

