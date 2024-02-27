Hello User
Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers Stock Drops in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Kalyan Jewellers stock price went down today, 27 Feb 2024, by -1.7 %. The stock closed at 384.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 377.8 per share. Investors should monitor Kalyan Jewellers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kalyan Jewellers Stock Price Today

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : Kalyan Jewellers' stock closed at 384.35 on the last day, with the opening price at 383.35. The high for the day was 387.45 and the low was 377.1. The market capitalization stood at 38,915.4 crores, with a 52-week high of 409.2 and a 52-week low of 101. The BSE volume for the day was 36,821 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Feb 2024, 09:31 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.39%
3 Months4.44%
6 Months71.96%
YTD7.13%
1 Year219.99%
27 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Today :Kalyan Jewellers trading at ₹377.8, down -1.7% from yesterday's ₹384.35

The current data for Kalyan Jewellers stock shows the price at 377.8 with a percent change of -1.7% and a net change of -6.55. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

27 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Live :Kalyan Jewellers closed at ₹384.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Kalyan Jewellers on the BSE, the volume was 36,821 shares with a closing price of 384.35.

