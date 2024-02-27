Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers Stock Drops in Trading Today

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : Kalyan Jewellers' stock closed at ₹384.35 on the last day, with the opening price at ₹383.35. The high for the day was ₹387.45 and the low was ₹377.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹38,915.4 crores, with a 52-week high of ₹409.2 and a 52-week low of ₹101. The BSE volume for the day was 36,821 shares traded.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.39%
|3 Months
|4.44%
|6 Months
|71.96%
|YTD
|7.13%
|1 Year
|219.99%
The current data for Kalyan Jewellers stock shows the price at ₹377.8 with a percent change of -1.7% and a net change of -6.55. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Kalyan Jewellers on the BSE, the volume was 36,821 shares with a closing price of ₹384.35.
