Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers shines brightly in the market today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:18 AM IST
Livemint

Kalyan Jewellers stock price went up today, 28 Dec 2023, by 0.28 %. The stock closed at 352.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 353.55 per share. Investors should monitor Kalyan Jewellers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kalyan Jewellers Stock Price Today

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : On the last day, Kalyan Jewellers opened at 345.1 and closed at 343.15. The stock had a high of 357 and a low of 334.85. The market capitalization of the company is 36,314.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 359.15 and the 52-week low is 101. The BSE volume for the day was 197,936 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Dec 2023, 10:18 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Kalyan Jewellers India stock is 343.65 and the high price is 362.

28 Dec 2023, 09:55 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers Live Updates

28 Dec 2023, 09:40 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price update :Kalyan Jewellers trading at ₹353.55, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹352.55

The current stock price of Kalyan Jewellers is 353.55, with a percent change of 0.28. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change in the stock is 1, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock.

28 Dec 2023, 09:39 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week11.65%
3 Months44.16%
6 Months148.08%
YTD178.27%
1 Year183.99%
28 Dec 2023, 09:05 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Today :Kalyan Jewellers trading at ₹352.55, up 2.74% from yesterday's ₹343.15

The current stock price of Kalyan Jewellers is 352.55, which represents a 2.74% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 9.4.

28 Dec 2023, 08:13 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Live :Kalyan Jewellers closed at ₹343.15 on last trading day

On the last day, Kalyan Jewellers had a trading volume of 197,936 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 343.15.

