Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers shines brightly in the market today

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : On the last day, Kalyan Jewellers opened at ₹345.1 and closed at ₹343.15. The stock had a high of ₹357 and a low of ₹334.85. The market capitalization of the company is ₹36,314.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹359.15 and the 52-week low is ₹101. The BSE volume for the day was 197,936 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's low price of Kalyan Jewellers India stock is ₹343.65 and the high price is ₹362.
The current stock price of Kalyan Jewellers is ₹353.55, with a percent change of 0.28. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change in the stock is 1, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|11.65%
|3 Months
|44.16%
|6 Months
|148.08%
|YTD
|178.27%
|1 Year
|183.99%
The current stock price of Kalyan Jewellers is ₹352.55, which represents a 2.74% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 9.4.
On the last day, Kalyan Jewellers had a trading volume of 197,936 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹343.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!