Kalyan Jewellers share price Today Live Updates : Kalyan Jewellers shines brightly in the market today

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : On the last day, Kalyan Jewellers opened at ₹345.1 and closed at ₹343.15. The stock had a high of ₹357 and a low of ₹334.85. The market capitalization of the company is ₹36,314.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹359.15 and the 52-week low is ₹101. The BSE volume for the day was 197,936 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.