Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Kalyan Jewellers opened at ₹378.65, reached a high of ₹383 and a low of ₹366.55, before closing at ₹379.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹38,153.17 crore. The 52-week high was ₹409.2 and the 52-week low was ₹101. The BSE volume for the day was 48,201 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.