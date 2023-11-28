Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Live blog for 28 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, Kalyan Jewellers opened at ₹327.05 and closed at ₹329. The stock reached a high of ₹334.95 and a low of ₹326.3. The market capitalization of the company is ₹33,857.84 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹359.15 and a low of ₹90. The BSE volume for the day was 203,686 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.