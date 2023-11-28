Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Live blog for 28 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST
Livemint

Kalyan Jewellers stock price went down today, 28 Nov 2023, by -0.09 %. The stock closed at 329 per share. The stock is currently trading at 328.7 per share. Investors should monitor Kalyan Jewellers stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Kalyan Jewellers

On the last day of trading, Kalyan Jewellers opened at 327.05 and closed at 329. The stock reached a high of 334.95 and a low of 326.3. The market capitalization of the company is 33,857.84 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 359.15 and a low of 90. The BSE volume for the day was 203,686 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Nov 2023, 08:06 AM IST Kalyan Jewellers share price Live :Kalyan Jewellers closed at ₹329 on last trading day

On the last day, Kalyan Jewellers had a BSE volume of 203,686 shares, and the closing price was 329.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.